Rajiv Gandhi RGPV UG, PG results declared, check direct link

RGPV result 2018: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya or RGPV University has declared the results of various Under Graduate, Post Graduate courses. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites rgpv.ac.in, result.rgpv.ac.in.

The candidates can check the results through the official website with their roll number. The examinations were conducted in the month of December.

RGPV UG, PG results declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, rgpv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: In the new window, chose your course

Step 4: Enter your registration number, roll number

Step 5: Results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

RGPV results available on the official website

Main result

BE, B.Tech, MCA, B.Pharmacy, B.Arch, M.Pharmacy, M.E., M.Tech, B.E.(PTDC), M.Tech (PT), NAM, MCA (DD), Diploma

Revaluation Result

B.E., B.Tech, MCA, B.Pharmacy, B.Arch, M.Phramacy, M.E., M.Tech, B.E.(PTDC), Diploma

Challenge Result

B.E., B.Tech, MCA, B.Pharmacy, B.Arch, M.Phramacy, M.E., M.Tech, B.E.(PTDC), Diploma.