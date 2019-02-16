Toggle Menu
Rajiv Gandhi RGPV UG, PG results declared, check direct linkhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/rajiv-gandhi-rgpv-ug-pg-results-declared-check-direct-link-5587044/

Rajiv Gandhi RGPV UG, PG results declared, check direct link

RGPV result 2018: The results of Under Graduate, Post Graduate examinations are available on the official websites rgpv.ac.in, result.rgpv.ac.in.

Rajiv Gandhi results, Rajiv Gandhi UG results, Rajiv Gandhi PG results, RGPV UG results, RGPV PG results
RGPV result 2018: The results of Under Graduate, Post Graduate examinations are available on the official websites rgpv.ac.in, result.rgpv.ac.in.

RGPV result 2018: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya or RGPV University has declared the results of various Under Graduate, Post Graduate courses. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites rgpv.ac.in, result.rgpv.ac.in.

The candidates can check the results through the official website with their roll number. The examinations were conducted in the month of December.

Rajiv Gandhi results, Rajiv Gandhi UG results, Rajiv Gandhi PG results, RGPV UG results, RGPV PG results, RGPV results

RGPV UG, PG results declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, rgpv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: In the new window, chose your course

Step 4: Enter your registration number, roll number

Step 5: Results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

RGPV results available on the official website

Main result

BE, B.Tech, MCA, B.Pharmacy, B.Arch, M.Pharmacy, M.E., M.Tech, B.E.(PTDC), M.Tech (PT), NAM, MCA (DD), Diploma

Revaluation Result

B.E., B.Tech, MCA, B.Pharmacy, B.Arch, M.Phramacy, M.E., M.Tech, B.E.(PTDC), Diploma

Challenge Result

Advertising

B.E., B.Tech, MCA, B.Pharmacy, B.Arch, M.Phramacy, M.E., M.Tech, B.E.(PTDC), Diploma.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 History paper allegedly leaked in West Bengal board Madhyamik exams, Education Minister denies reports
2 Jammu University postpones exams scheduled on February 15
3 Kerala DHSE Plus One, Plus Two 2019 exams: Revised time table released, check date sheet