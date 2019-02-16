Rajiv Gandhi RGPV UG, PG results declared, check direct link

RGPV result 2018: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya or RGPV University has declared the results of various Under Graduate, Post Graduate courses. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites rgpv.ac.in, result.rgpv.ac.in.
The candidates can check the results through the official website with their roll number. The examinations were conducted in the month of December.
RGPV UG, PG results declared: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website, rgpv.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: In the new window, chose your course
Step 4: Enter your registration number, roll number
Step 5: Results will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
RGPV results available on the official website
Main result
BE, B.Tech, MCA, B.Pharmacy, B.Arch, M.Pharmacy, M.E., M.Tech, B.E.(PTDC), M.Tech (PT), NAM, MCA (DD), Diploma
Revaluation Result
B.E., B.Tech, MCA, B.Pharmacy, B.Arch, M.Phramacy, M.E., M.Tech, B.E.(PTDC), Diploma
Challenge Result
B.E., B.Tech, MCA, B.Pharmacy, B.Arch, M.Phramacy, M.E., M.Tech, B.E.(PTDC), Diploma.