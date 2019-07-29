Rajiv Gandhi RGPV diploma results 2019 declared, websites to check

RGPV diploma results 2019: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya or RGPV University has declared the results of the diploma examinations. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites rgpv.ac.in, result.rgpv.ac.in.
The candidates can check the results through the official website with their roll number.
RGPV diploma results declared: Steps to check
Step 1: Visit the official website, rgpv.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: In the new window, chose your course
Step 4: Enter your registration number, roll number
Step 5: Results will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.