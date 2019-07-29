Toggle Menu
Rajiv Gandhi RGPV diploma results 2019 declared, websites to checkhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/rajiv-gandhi-rgpv-diploma-results-2019-declared-rgpv-ac-in-result-rgpv-ac-in-5861613/

Rajiv Gandhi RGPV diploma results 2019 declared, websites to check

RGPV diploma results 2019: The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites rgpv.ac.in, result.rgpv.ac.in

rgpv.ac.in, result.rgpv.ac.in, Rajiv Gandhi RGPV diploma results, RGPV diploma results 2019, RGPV diploma results 2019
RGPV diploma results 2019: The result is available at the websites rgpv.ac.in, result.rgpv.ac.in 

RGPV diploma results 2019: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya or RGPV University has declared the results of the diploma examinations. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites rgpv.ac.in, result.rgpv.ac.in.

The candidates can check the results through the official website with their roll number.

RGPV diploma results declared: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, rgpv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: In the new window, chose your course

Step 4: Enter your registration number, roll number

Step 5: Results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Delhi University open school releases B.Com (H) result, how to check
2 Entries invited for IGNOU Student Innovation Award-2019, how to register
3 CSAB special round 1 allotment results declared, how to check via website