Rajiv Gandhi RGPV diploma results 2019 declared, websites to check

RGPV diploma results 2019: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya or RGPV University has declared the results of the diploma examinations. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites rgpv.ac.in, result.rgpv.ac.in.

Advertising

The candidates can check the results through the official website with their roll number.

RGPV diploma results declared: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, rgpv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: In the new window, chose your course

Step 4: Enter your registration number, roll number

Step 5: Results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.