Rajdhani College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Rajdhani College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Rajdhani College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics 96 92 90 90 90 90 B.A (Hons) English 92 89 84 84 82 85 B.A (Hons) Hindi 85 80 79 75 70 65 B.A (Hons) History 89 83 81 81 75 76 B.A (Hons) Political Science 93 91 89 87 85 85 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 70 68 66 64 63 63 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 92 90 83 75 70 81 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 91 88 85 75 75 85 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 92.5 91 85 80 80 80 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 95 93 90 88 85 90 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry 88 83 75 69 68 80 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 89 86 76 70 70 84 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 89 86 82 75 70 85 B.Com (Hons) 96 93 88 88 88 88 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics 87 84 75 68 68 68

First Cut Off List 2018 for Rajdhani College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 91 89 82 74 70 80 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 94 92 84 75 75 84 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry 87 82 74 69 68 80 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 88 85 75 70 70 83 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 89 86 82 75 70 85 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics 87 84 74 68 68 75 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 91 88 85 75 70 85 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 93 90 80 75 75 75 B.A (Hons) History 88 82 80 80 74 75 B.A (Hons) Economics 96 92 85 85 85 85 B.A (Hons) Political Science 90 88 85 85 80 80 B.A Programme 88 83 81 81 80 80 B.Com (Hons) 95.5 92 87 87 87 87 B.A (Hons) English 95 92 85 85 85 90 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 70 68 65 65 63 65 B.A (Hons) Hindi 80 78 72 70 70 70

Second Cut Off List 2018 for Rajdhani College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 91 89 78 73 70 70 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed 88 80 72 69 79 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 89 85 81 70 70 70 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 92.66 90.66 82 72 70 82 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry 85 80 70 65 65 75 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics 85 82 72 67 66 73 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 87 84 80 74 70 84 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 86 82 70 65 65 80 B.A (Hons) Hindi 79 77 71 66 68 60 B.A (Hons) Economics 95 87 80 80 80 80 B.A (Hons) English 93 90 83 83 83 88 B.A (Hons) History 87 81 79 79 72 70 B.A Programme 86 81 80 79 78 78 B.A (Hons) Political Science 90 86 85 82 79 80 B.Com (Hons) 94.5 90 85 85 85 85 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 68 66 64 64 62 64

Third Cut Off List 2018 for Rajdhani College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 87 82 75 65 65 65 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 89 Closed 72 64 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed 89.33 Closed 70 70 82 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry 84 79 67 61 63 73 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 86 83.5 79 74 70 84 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics Closed 81.3 70 62 61 68 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 63 65 80 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 90.66 87 78 70 69 79 B.A (Hons) Economics 93.5 85 78 75 75 75 B.A (Hons) English 90 85 80 80 82 85 B.A (Hons) History 86 80 78 74 72 65 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 76 Closed 62 Closed 57 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 66 64 62 62 60 62 B.A Programme 84 79 78 77 76 76 B.A (Hons) Political Science 89 85 Closed 75 75 75 B.Com (Hons) 94.25 87 82 82 82 82

fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Rajdhani College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 69 69 79 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed Closed 74 63 63 63 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed 60 60 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed 68 68 80 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 61 65 73 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed 80 Closed 61.66 65 80 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics Closed 81 70 60 60 60 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 84.5 82 78 73 70 84 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 75 Closed 58 Closed 57 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed 84 73 Closed 70 B.A Programme 83 79 78 75 75 75 B.Com (Hons) 92.5 84 79 78 77 77 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 63 61 60 60 60 60 B.A (Hons) Economics 92.5 82.5 75 70 70 70 B.A (Hons) English 89 82.5 79 78 80 80 B.A (Hons) History 86 Closed Closed 72 Closed 55

Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Rajdhani College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 68 69 79 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed Closed 60 70 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed Closed Closed 60 60 60 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 92.33 Closed 81 65 65 82.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 55 55 70 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed 78 73 70 84 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics Closed Closed Closed 58 58 58 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 60 64 72 B.A (Hons) Hindi 78.5 74 70.5 57 Closed 55 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 54 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 58 55 50 50 50 50 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 71 65 65 65 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 60 B.Com (Hons) 91 79 74 74 74 74 B.A (Hons) English 88 81 77 77 75 75 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed 73 70 70

Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Rajdhani College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 65 69 79 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed Closed 58 Closed B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed 78 73 70 84 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed 63 65 82.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics Closed Closed Closed 55 55 55 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed Closed 74 58 58 58 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 54 54 82.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 54 54 70 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 53 Closed 50 50 50 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed 65 65 65 B.Com (Hons) Closed 77 70 65 65 65 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 73.5 Closed Closed Closed Closed B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed B.A (Hons) English Closed 80 76 76 73 73 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed Closed 60 60 62

Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Rajdhani College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 62 68 78 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed 81 72 55 55 55 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed Closed 55 70 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed Closed 63 82.33 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry Closed Closed Closed Closed 53 80 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 53 53 70 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 82 77.6 73 70 84 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics Closed Closed Closed 52 52 52 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed Closed 55 60 62 B.A (Hons) English Closed 79 Closed Closed 72 72 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 52 Closed 49 49 49 B.A Programme Closed 78.5 Closed 65 60 60 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed 60 60 55 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 54 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 73.5 Closed Closed Closed 55 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 60

Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Rajdhani College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed Closed 69 50 50 50 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed Closed 54 65 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 71 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed Closed 62 82.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics Closed Closed Closed 50 50 50 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 52 62 74 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed 77 72.6 69.6 83.6 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 50 50 60 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed Closed 53 53 53 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed Closed 67 Closed B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 47 47 47 B.A Programme Closed 77 Closed Closed 57 57 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed 50 50 50

Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Rajdhani College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 51 61 73 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed Closed 68 50 50 50 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed Closed 60 82.3 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 60 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry Closed Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed 74 71 68 82 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics Closed Closed Closed 50 50 50 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed Closed 65 Closed B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 49 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 46 46 46 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 48 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed Closed 51 51 51 B.A Programme Closed 76 Closed Closed 55 55 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed 49 49 49 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Rajdhani College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed Closed 54 55 55 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed Closed 70 Closed B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 52 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 48 48 48 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 B.A Programme Closed 78 Closed Closed 58 58 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed 55 55 50 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.