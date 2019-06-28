Rajdhani College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Rajdhani College Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges
Rajdhani College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.
For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
96
92
90
90
90
90
B.A (Hons) English
92
89
84
84
82
85
B.A (Hons) Hindi
85
80
79
75
70
65
B.A (Hons) History
89
83
81
81
75
76
B.A (Hons) Political Science
93
91
89
87
85
85
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
70
68
66
64
63
63
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
92
90
83
75
70
81
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
91
88
85
75
75
85
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
92.5
91
85
80
80
80
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
95
93
90
88
85
90
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
88
83
75
69
68
80
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
89
86
76
70
70
84
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
89
86
82
75
70
85
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
87
84
75
68
68
68
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
91
89
82
74
70
80
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
94
92
84
75
75
84
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
87
82
74
69
68
80
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
88
85
75
70
70
83
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
89
86
82
75
70
85
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
87
84
74
68
68
75
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
91
88
85
75
70
85
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
93
90
80
75
75
75
B.A (Hons) History
88
82
80
80
74
75
B.A (Hons) Economics
96
92
85
85
85
85
B.A (Hons) Political Science
90
88
85
85
80
80
B.A Programme
88
83
81
81
80
80
B.Com (Hons)
95.5
92
87
87
87
87
B.A (Hons) English
95
92
85
85
85
90
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
70
68
65
65
63
65
B.A (Hons) Hindi
80
78
72
70
70
70
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
91
89
78
73
70
70
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
88
80
72
69
79
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
89
85
81
70
70
70
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
92.66
90.66
82
72
70
82
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
85
80
70
65
65
75
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
85
82
72
67
66
73
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
87
84
80
74
70
84
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
86
82
70
65
65
80
B.A (Hons) Hindi
79
77
71
66
68
60
B.A (Hons) Economics
95
87
80
80
80
80
B.A (Hons) English
93
90
83
83
83
88
B.A (Hons) History
87
81
79
79
72
70
B.A Programme
86
81
80
79
78
78
B.A (Hons) Political Science
90
86
85
82
79
80
B.Com (Hons)
94.5
90
85
85
85
85
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
68
66
64
64
62
64
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
87
82
75
65
65
65
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
89
Closed
72
64
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
89.33
Closed
70
70
82
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
84
79
67
61
63
73
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
86
83.5
79
74
70
84
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
Closed
81.3
70
62
61
68
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
63
65
80
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
90.66
87
78
70
69
79
B.A (Hons) Economics
93.5
85
78
75
75
75
B.A (Hons) English
90
85
80
80
82
85
B.A (Hons) History
86
80
78
74
72
65
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
76
Closed
62
Closed
57
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
66
64
62
62
60
62
B.A Programme
84
79
78
77
76
76
B.A (Hons) Political Science
89
85
Closed
75
75
75
B.Com (Hons)
94.25
87
82
82
82
82
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
69
69
79
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
Closed
74
63
63
63
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
60
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
68
68
80
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
61
65
73
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
80
Closed
61.66
65
80
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
Closed
81
70
60
60
60
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
84.5
82
78
73
70
84
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
75
Closed
58
Closed
57
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
84
73
Closed
70
B.A Programme
83
79
78
75
75
75
B.Com (Hons)
92.5
84
79
78
77
77
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
63
61
60
60
60
60
B.A (Hons) Economics
92.5
82.5
75
70
70
70
B.A (Hons) English
89
82.5
79
78
80
80
B.A (Hons) History
86
Closed
Closed
72
Closed
55
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
68
69
79
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
70
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
60
60
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
92.33
Closed
81
65
65
82.33
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
55
70
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
78
73
70
84
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
58
58
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
64
72
B.A (Hons) Hindi
78.5
74
70.5
57
Closed
55
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
54
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
58
55
50
50
50
50
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
71
65
65
65
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
B.A (Hons) English
88
81
77
77
75
75
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
73
70
70
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
69
79
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
Closed
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
78
73
70
84
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
63
65
82.33
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
55
55
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
Closed
74
58
58
58
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
54
54
82.33
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
54
54
70
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
53
Closed
50
50
50
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
65
65
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
77
70
65
65
65
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
73.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
80
76
76
73
73
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
60
62
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
62
68
78
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
81
72
55
55
55
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
70
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
63
82.33
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
53
80
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
53
53
70
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
82
77.6
73
70
84
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
Closed
Closed
Closed
52
52
52
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
60
62
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
79
Closed
Closed
72
72
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
52
Closed
49
49
49
B.A Programme
Closed
78.5
Closed
65
60
60
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
60
55
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
54
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
73.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
Closed
69
50
50
50
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
54
65
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
71
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
62
82.33
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
50
50
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
52
62
74
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
77
72.6
69.6
83.6
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
50
60
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
Closed
53
53
53
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
67
Closed
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
47
47
47
B.A Programme
Closed
77
Closed
Closed
57
57
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
50
50
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
51
61
73
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
Closed
68
50
50
50
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
82.3
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
60
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
49.75
68
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
70
68
82
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
74
71
68
82
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
50
50
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
Closed
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
49
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
46
46
46
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
48
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
Closed
51
51
51
B.A Programme
Closed
76
Closed
Closed
55
55
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
Closed
49
49
49
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
Closed
54
55
55
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
70
Closed
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
52
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
48
48
48
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
B.A Programme
Closed
78
Closed
Closed
58
58
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
55
50
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.