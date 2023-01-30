Rajasthan, UP home to maximum number of universities, Ladakh has least: AISHE Report

Rajasthan hosts the maximum number of universities in India followed by Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, reveals the Ministry of Education’s latest All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) Report released on Sunday. The report has also stated the names of districts with a maximum number of colleges.

As per the report, Rajasthan has 52 state private universities, 26 state public universities, 7 deemed to be universities, 5 institutes of national importance (IITs, IIMs, NITs) and one central and state-run university.

States with maximum number of universities

Rajasthan – 92 universities

Uttar Pradesh – 84 universities

Gujarat – 83 universities

Madhya Pradesh – 74 universities

Karnataka – 72 universities

Maharashtra – 71 universities

Tamil Nadu – 59 universities

Haryana – 56 universities

West Bengal – 52 universities

Andhra Pradesh – 45 universities

Apart from these, Ladakh has the lowest number of universities (2), followed by Chandigarh, Goa and Mizoram with three universities each.

Districts with maximum number of colleges

Among districts, Bengaluru district has the highest number of colleges followed by Jaipur and Hyderabad. Here’s a list of the top 10:

Bengaluru Urban – 1058

Jaipur – 671

Hyderabad – 488

Pune – 466

Prayagraj – 374

Rangareddi – 345

Bhopal – 327

Nagpur – 318

Ghazipur – 316

Sikar – 308

In Uttar Pradesh, there are 8114 colleges and for every one lakh population there are 32 colleges. Similarly, Maharashtra comes second with 4532 colleges and 34 colleges per lakh population. Karnataka comes at third position with 4233 colleges and 62 colleges per lakh population whereas Rajasthan is at fourth position with 3694 colleges and 40 colleges per lakh population.