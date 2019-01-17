Rajasthan University UG result 2018 declared: How to check at uniraj.ac.in

Toggle Menu
Rajasthan University result 2018:  The University of Rajasthan has declared the results of various undergraduate courses on its official website — uniraj.ac.in. The exams were held last year.

Rajasthan University result 2018: The University of Rajasthan has declared the results of various undergraduate courses on its official website — uniraj.ac.in. The exams were held last year. The candidates can check their results by logging in using their roll number or name. Below is the list of courses for which results have been declared:

B V A PART-III (APPLIED ARTS) – 2018 (Reval.)

B V A PART – II (SCULPTURE) EXAM 2018 (Reval.)

B V A PART – III (PAINTING) EXAM 2018 (Reval.)

B V A PART – III (SCULPTURE) EXAM 2018 (Reval.)

B V A PART – IV (PAINTING) EXAM 2018 (Reval.)

B V A PART-II (APPLIED ARTS) EXAM 2018 (Reval.)

B.A.-B.Ed. PART-I EXAM.2018

B.MUSIC PART-III EXAM 2018 (Reval.)

B.MUSIC PART-IV EXAM 2018 (Reval.)

B.P.A. PART-II (MUSIC) EXAM 2018 (Reval.)

B.Sc. B.Ed. PART-I EXAM.2018

B.V.A. PART-I EXAM 2018 (Reval.)

Rajasthan University result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website homepage
Step 2: Click on the result section under the student corner link
Step 3: A list of courses will open
Step 4: Click the relevant result link
Step 5: A new window will open
Step 6: Enter the roll number and submit
Step 7: Download and check result

