Rajasthan University Students Elections: Independent candidates win three major posts

Girl students gather outside a college in Jaipur. Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras (Express archive) Girl students gather outside a college in Jaipur. Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras (Express archive)

In Rajasthan University Students Union elections, this year too, independent candidates have won three important seats. Vinod Jakhar has won with 1860 votes for the president seat while for the vice-president position, Renu Chowdhary has defeated rivals. Another independent candidate Aditya Pratap Singh has got the general secretary seat while ABVP’s Menal Sharma has been selected for the joint secretary position.

In the Jaipur college elections, ABVP’s Amit Kumar has been elected as the President while Ashish Chaudhary has been elected as Vice President. Kumar Bairva was polled for the general secretary position and Sandip Saini has won the joint secretary.

In the last five years, 12 independent candidates have won the seats who are mostly rebel candidates of either ABVP or NSUI.

In Maharani College, the president post is bagged by Ritu Brala, VP, Fatima, general secretary is Choti Meena and joint secretary is Monika Rathore.

