Rajasthan University RU BA Part 1, 2 Result 2019 today: How to check

Rajasthan University, Uniraj Result 2019 BA Part 1, 2: The Rajasthan University (RU) is likely to declare the result for the BA part I and part II or BA first and second-year exams today – June 25 (Tuesday) at its official website, uniraj.ac.in. The result for the BA final year or BA part III exams has already been released.

Advertising

While the time of result declaration has not been revealed yet. It is expected by today evening. After checking the results, if a student has any issue with their score, they can apply for re-evaluation as well, the forms of which are available at the official website.

Read| No faculty, but Rajasthan University’s centre of journalism and mass communication will function

Rajasthan University, Uniraj Result 2019 BA Part 1, 2: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, uniraj.ac.in?

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘results’

Step 3: Click on the course – BA part I 2019 / BA part II 2019

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will appear, download

Advertising

The University had earlier declared results for B.Com first, second and third-year examination along with various other PG Diploma.

About RU

Rajasthan University, Jaipur is a state government varsity that was set-up in 1947 under the name ‘University of Rajputana’ It offers several courses ranging from science, sociology, engineering, arts to education.