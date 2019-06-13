Toggle Menu
Rajasthan University UG results 2019 declared: How to check Uniraj resulthttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/rajasthan-university-result-2019-declared-how-to-check-uniraj-ac-in-5778378/

Rajasthan University UG results 2019 declared: How to check Uniraj result

Rajasthan University (Uniraj) Result 2019 BA, BSC and BCom: Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results on the university's official website uniraj.ac.in. 

uniraj.ac.in, uniraj, uniraj result, uniraj result 2019, uniraj bsc result 2019, uniraj ba result 2019, uniraj bcom result 2019, rajasthan university, rajasthan university result, rajasthan university result 2019
Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results on the university’s official website uniraj.ac.in. (Representational Image)

Rajasthan University, Uniraj Result 2019 BA, BSC and BCom Part 1, 2 and 3: The University of Rajasthan has declared the results of BA, B.Com and B.Sc 1st, 2nd and 3rd year today. The Uniraj declared the results for B.Com first, second and third year examination along with various other PG Diploma results.

Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results on the university’s official website uniraj.ac.in. The exams were held between March and April this year.

Read | No faculty, but Rajasthan University’s centre of journalism and mass communication will function

Rajasthan University result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website uniraj.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Click the relevant result link

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new tab

Step 5: Enter the roll number and submit

Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a print out for future reference

The Rajasthan University offers various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Arts, Commerce, Science, Law and Management streams.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IIT-JEE Advanced result 2019 date and time
2 NEET AIR 2 Bhavik Bansal is AIIMS MBBS topper; says prepared on JEE pattern
3 Church in Stephen’s admission panel: Delhi HC says nothing wrong