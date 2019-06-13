Rajasthan University UG results 2019 declared: How to check Uniraj result

Rajasthan University, Uniraj Result 2019 BA, BSC and BCom Part 1, 2 and 3: The University of Rajasthan has declared the results of BA, B.Com and B.Sc 1st, 2nd and 3rd year today. The Uniraj declared the results for B.Com first, second and third year examination along with various other PG Diploma results.

Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results on the university’s official website uniraj.ac.in. The exams were held between March and April this year.

Rajasthan University result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website uniraj.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Click the relevant result link

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new tab

Step 5: Enter the roll number and submit

Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a print out for future reference

The Rajasthan University offers various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Arts, Commerce, Science, Law and Management streams.