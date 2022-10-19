RUHS BSc nursing answer key 2022-23 released: how to download

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Jaipur today released the answer key for BSc Nursing exam 2022-23. The candidates can check the answer key at the official website– bscnursing2022.com.

There were a total of 100 questions and four different sets of booklets.

RUHS BSc Nursing 2022-23: How to check answer key

Step 1: Go to the official website– ruhsraj.org

Step 2: Click on the link Admissions 2022-23

Step 3: Click on BSc nursing

Step 4: It will redirect you to bscnursing2022.com

Step 5: Click on answer key for BSc nursing 2022-23

Step 6: Match the answers and booklet number with the answers given by you

Once the results are declared the candidates will have to participate in the counselling process and fill in their choices for the college. They will have to pay a non-refundable counselling fee of Rs 550.

The college will be allotted strictly on the basis of merit and seat availability in each college and priority of choice of the college filled by the aspirant in their application form.