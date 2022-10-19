scorecardresearch
RUHS BSc nursing answer key 2022-23 released: how to download

RUHS BSc nursing answer key 2022-23 released: Candidates can check the answer key at bscnursing2022.com. There were a total of 100 questions.

bscnursing2022.com, ruhsraj.org, RUHS Jaipur, Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, RHUS Jaipur BSc Nursing, RHUS Jaipur BSc Nursing answer key, BSc nursing, BSc nursing answer keyRUHS Jaipur, BSc Nursing: Once the results are declared, candidates will have to participate in the counselling process (Express Photo/Representative Image)

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Jaipur today released the answer key for BSc Nursing exam 2022-23. The candidates can check the answer key at the official website– bscnursing2022.com.

There were a total of 100 questions and four different sets of booklets.

Read |MPPEB PNST admit cards released; here’s how to download hall ticket

RUHS BSc Nursing 2022-23: How to check answer key

Step 1: Go to the official website– ruhsraj.org

Step 2: Click on the link Admissions 2022-23

Step 3: Click on BSc nursing

Step 4: It will redirect you to bscnursing2022.com

Step 5: Click on answer key for BSc nursing 2022-23

Step 6: Match the answers and booklet number with the answers given by you

Once the results are declared the candidates will have to participate in the counselling process and fill in their choices for the college. They will have to pay a non-refundable counselling fee of Rs 550.

The college will be allotted strictly on the basis of merit and seat availability in each college and priority of choice of the college filled by the aspirant in their application form.

