Rajasthan University BA part 3 result 2020 released, steps to check

Rajasthan University BA part 3 result 2020: The University of Rajasthan has released the result for the Bachelor of Arts, BA part-III exams. The candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the result through the websites- uniraj.ac.in, result.uniraj.ac.in.
The exams were earlier held from July to September after it was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Rajasthan University BA part 3 result 2020: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website, uniraj.ac.in (uniraj.ac.in/result/)
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the student’s corner section
Step 3: Click on the link ‘results’
Step 4: A new page will open. Click on the course – BA part III 2020
Step 5: Log-in using roll number
Step 6: Result will appear, download and check
Under the Rajasthan University, four colleges – University Commerce College, University Maharani College, University Maharaja College, University Rajasthan College, Department of European Language, Centre for Jain Studies and Department of Library & Information Science operate.
