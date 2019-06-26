Rajasthan University BA Part 1, 2 results 2019 declared at uniraj.ac.in, check link here

Uniraj Result 2019: The Rajasthan University, Jaipur has activated the result link for BA part I, part II, and part III exams. The result for BA Part I and BA Part II exam was announced on June 25. However, the Uniraj has provided two result links on the official website – uniraj.ac.in, however, is not functioning properly since Tuesday night.

After checking the results, if a student is not satisfied with their score, they can apply for re-evaluation as well, the forms of which are available at the official website.

Rajasthan University, Uniraj Result 2019 BA Part 1, 2: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, uniraj.ac.in (http://uniraj.ac.in/result/)

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the student’s corner section

Step 3: Click on the link ‘results’

Step 4: A new page will open. Click on the course – BA part I 2019 / BA part II 2019

Step 5: Log-in using roll number

Step 6: Result will appear, download and check

Under the Rajasthan University, four colleges – University Commerce College, University Maharani College, University Maharaja College, University Rajasthan College, Department of European Language, Centre for Jain Studies and Department of Library & Information Science operate.