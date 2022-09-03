Rajasthan University announces results for BA Part I and III

The Rajasthan University released the results for the April session Bachelor of Arts examination on September 1. The candidates check the results on :- result.uniraj.ac.in

The results are available for Bachelor of Arts Part I and Part III. The examinations were conducted by the university in the month May and June.

How to check the results for Part I and Part III

Step 1: Go to the official website:- uniraj.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Student Corner’ on top blue bar

Step 3: A drop down menu will appear

Step 4: Select results, it will direct you to:- result.uniraj.ac.in

Step 5: Click either on BA Part-I exam 2022 or BA Part-III exam 2022

Step 6: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 7: Download the result

Rajasthan University recently had its students union elections, after a gap of two years. Independent candidate Nirmal Choudhary won the president’s post, defeating NSUI rebel Niharika Jorwal. Choudhary is the fifth president of the student union in a row to not belong from the student wings of established political parties.

While the top spot of Rajasthan University went to an independent candidate, ABVP still managed to bag president’s post in five universities, Student Federation of India (SFI) in two, independents and others in seven and NSUI in none.