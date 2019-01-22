Rajasthan government to set up petroleum university

The Rajasthan government has proposed a three-year diploma course in petroleum engineering at the Government Polytechnic College in Jodhpur and is mulling to set up a petroleum university in the state, the assembly was informed Monday.

Replying to a question during the Question Hour, Minister of state for technical education Subhash Garg said the state government was also considering revision of syllabus and introducing courses in mechatronics engineering and automobile design in polytechnic colleges.

He said the government will open new polytechnic colleges for women at district-level to provide quality education. The government has introduced a choice based credit system from the 2017-18 session in Rajasthan Technical University, Kota.

The minister said that government has signed MoUs with various educational institutes which have helped students in setting up 13 start-ups in the past few years.

The Rajasthan Technical University in Kota conducted 180 training programmes for students to provide them with better employment prospects. Rs 1 crore budget was proposed in the year 2018-19 to run the programmes, he added.