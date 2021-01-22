Rajasthan to offer schedule languages at primary, upper primary schools

The state is also expecting to allot about 1350 additional posts which will be allocated in newly selected 'utkrisht' upper primary schools, Dotasra informed. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representational)

Rajasthan is planning to offer scheduled languages as the third language in schools where 10 or more students in primary or upper primary classes are willing to study any of them. State education minister Govind Singh Dotasra wrote in a tweet, “additional posts of about 500 minority languages ​​will be allotted.” The state is also expecting to allot about 1350 additional posts which will be allocated in newly selected ‘utkrisht’ upper primary schools, Dotasra informed. आज राज्य सरकार ने शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में दो ऐतिहासिक फ़ैसले लिए हैं- 1. प्रारंभिक शिक्षा के उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालयों में अल्पसंख्यक तृतीय भाषा के अध्ययन के इच्छुक 10 या 10 से अधिक विद्यार्थी होने पर अतिरिक्त तृतीय श्रेणी लेवल द्वितीय के पद का आवंटन किया जाएगा। (1/2) — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) January 22, 2021

