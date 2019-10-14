Rajasthan to exempt teachers honoured at state, national levels from paying fare in roadways buses

Toggle Menu
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has cleared a proposal of the school education department in this regard, a release said. Such teachers were getting 50 per cent rebate in the bus fare so far, it said

Teachers were getting 50 per cent rebate in the bus fare so far, it said. Image source: Representational Image/ File

The Rajasthan government on Monday decided to exempt teachers honoured at state and national levels from paying fare in the state roadways buses, according to a statement.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has cleared a proposal of the school education department in this regard, a release said. Such teachers were getting 50 per cent rebate in the bus fare so far, it said.

Apart from this, such teachers will get flat constructed by the Rajasthan Housing Board or land on concessional rates, the release added.

