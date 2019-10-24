Toggle Menu
Rajasthan to award one free air travel to Class 10, 12 meritorious students

Students would be selected based on their overall performance including marks and co-curricular activities.

The scheme to be implemented from coming academic year (Representational image)

The Rajasthan government has decided to award one free air trip to top-performing students of Class 10 and Class 12 students. Students would be selected based on their overall performance and the scheme would come to effect from the upcoming academic year, informed Minister of Education, Govind Singh Dotasra.

The initiative, said the minister, is to motivate students to enhance their skills and do better. Addressing the media, Dotasra said, “This will encourage students to develop a healthy competitive spirit. They would wish to enhance their skills and thrive to be number 1 in all aspects of life.”

During the free trip, students will travel the local tourist spots. This, said Dotasra, will help them attain  ‘knowledge of what is going around in the world’.

Over 15 lakh students appear for the board exams every year in class 10 and 12 of Rajasthan Board. The board has also taken another initiative to plant a sapling for each enrolment in the state-board based schools.

