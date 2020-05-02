Rajasthan Technical University announces summer break, issues guidelines for online internships

Breaks announced till June 20. (Representational image) Breaks announced till June 20. (Representational image)

The Rajasthan Technical University, Kota has declared summer breaks from May 4 to June 20. Online classes, however, will be held during these summer holidays and faculty of the institute has been instructed to complete syllabus during this time. The holidays are not for teachers as they will have to submit potential question papers, and evaluated answer books immediately after the lockdown period is over, as per the university notice.

The varsity suggested students undergo digital internships, as guided by the AICTE earlier. The RTU has allowed till June 20 for BTech fourth and sixth-semester students to take part in an internship. For MBA students, the duration of the internship is extended till July 4. While BTech fourth and sixth-semester students have to take 45-day compulsory internship, for MBA students the duration is 60 days.

Issuing guidelines for digital internships, the university in an official notice said, “The institute should ensure that student chooses an industrial training program from standard agencies. Some of the companies offering online training/internships are Internshala, LetsINTERN, LinkedlN, Hello Intem, Twentyl9, Angellist, OysterConnect, Indian internship, Interlelo etc”

The varsity also allowed “online certificate courses from websites leading to valid and verifiable certificates” for second-year BTech students who have to take 15-day compulsory training or internship.

“Students should choose an option which justifies the allotted credits as well as which will be acceptable to the prospective recruiter at the time of placements. Students are advised to choose an option relevant to their course of study, although students from II semester BTech may take general topics of interest as well,” the official notice read

