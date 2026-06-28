Rajasthan launches primary school mental health drive; student well-being improves by 69%

The schools would emphasise mental health, career planning, and life skills. Students would receive mentorship from accomplished athletes and guidance from alumni who have navigated the world of professional sports.

Rajasthan has introduced a structured mental health and well-being programme in primary education with the launch of the ‘Khushishala’ initiative in around 1,500 government schools.

Officials claimed that Rajasthan is the first state in the country to launch such a programme.

The programme, implemented by the Rajasthan State Council of Educational Research and Training (RSCERT), targets students from Classes 1 to 5 and focuses on their emotional well-being, social development and life skills through activity-based learning.

RSCERT Director Shweta Fagediya said the initiative also includes mental health and capacity-building training for teachers, enabling them to better understand and address the children’s emotional needs.