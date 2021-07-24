Rajasthan govt to soon announce detailed SOP for school reopening

CM Gehlot held a cabinet meeting on Friday, with five ministers to decide the date and standard operating procedure (SOP) for the opening of educational institutions in the state. (File Photo/Representational Image)

Rajasthan will soon release detailed guidelines on the reopening of schools in the state, which was scheduled for August 2. School Education Minister Dotasra had earlier announced on his Twitter handle that schools in Rajasthan will open on August 2.

Dotasra on Saturday said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will decide the final dates and how the schools will reopen. He also added that the safety and education of students are being prioritised by the government.

स्कूल खोलने को लेकर विस्तृत SOP बनाने के लिए गठित मंत्रीमंडल की कमेटी की बैठक में सभी पहलुओं पर चर्चा के बाद मुख्यमंत्री @ashokgehlot51 जी स्कूल खोले जाने की तारीख़ और स्वरूप पर निर्णय लेंगे।बच्चों की सुरक्षा और पढ़ाई दोनों हमारी सरकार की प्राथमिकता में है। https://t.co/1X7oYb4o9y — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 24, 2021

CM Gehlot held a cabinet meeting on Friday, with five ministers to decide the date and standard operating procedure (SOP) for the opening of educational institutions in the state. All aspects of school reopening was discussed in the meeting constituted by the CM, Dostara said.

राज्य मंत्रिपरिषद की गुरूवार को हुई बैठक में शिक्षण संस्थाओं को पुनः प्रारम्भ करने के लिए हुए सैद्धांतिक निर्णय के बाद प्रदेश में शिक्षण संस्थाओं को खोलने की तिथि व एसओपी के संबंध में निर्णय लेने हेतु आज निवास पर वीसी के जरिए हुई बैठक में पांच मंत्रियों की एक समिति का गठन किया है — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 23, 2021

“Chief Minister Gehlot will decide on the opening of the schools after discussing all aspects with the cabinet committee constituted to prepare the detailed SOP,” Dotasara tweeted on Saturday.

Apart from Dotasra, the committee had Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria, Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati and Technical Education Minister Subhash Garg.

Several other state like Haryana, Telangana, Gujarat, Punjab, have started reopening schools with strict Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education declared its class 12 results today, in which the overall passing percentage recorded is 99.97 percent. Due to the second wave of Covid-19, the Rajasthan government had ealier cancelled the offline exams which were to be conducted in April 2021.