Rajasthan schools and educational institutions to remain closed on April 17

Rajasthan state schools and educational institutions to remain closed on weekend curfew

Rajasthan state schools and other educational institutions will remain closed on April 17 owing to the weekend curfew imposed in the state to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases. On April 15, Thursday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot a weekend curfew from Friday 6 pm to Monday 5 am in order to curb the spread of Covid cases in the state.

Govind Singh Dotasra, minister for school education, took to Twitter to share the announcement regarding the closure of schools and educational institutes across the state.

प्रदेश में शुक्रवार शाम 6 बजे से सोमवार सुबह 5 बजे तक लगाए गए वीकेंड कर्फ़्यू के संबंध में प्रदेश की सभी शिक्षण संस्थानों में कल दिनांक 17.04.2021 को पूर्ण अवकाश घोषित किया गया है।@rajeduofficial pic.twitter.com/u6edorxGST — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) April 16, 2021

On Thursday, 6658 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Rajasthan and 33 deaths were reported.

Rajasthan has already imposed an 11 hour night curfew, from 6 pm to 5 am across the state. Due to the sudden surge in Covid-cases, the state government has postponed the class 10 and 12 board exams until further notice.

In view of the rising coronavirus cases across the country, CBSE has cancelled the examination of class 10 and postponed class 12 examinations. Several states including Telangana, Haryana, and Punjab have cancelled the board exams as well.

The revised date sheet for Rajasthan Board class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 will be announced after assessing the situation at a later point in time. Students are advised to check the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the latest updates of Rajasthan Board Exam 2021, students of class 1-9 and 11 will be promoted without examinations.