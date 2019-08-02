RTU exams 2019: How to download the results

Toggle Menu
RTU exams 2019: Candidates who have been waiting for the same can check the results from the official website for RTU, rtu.ac.in. 

RTU exams 2019: The Rajasthan Technical University (RTU) has released the results for the B Tech 2019 back and reback papers for the first semester. Candidates who have been waiting for the same can check the results from the official website for RTU, rtu.ac.in.

The results are also available for the MBA semester I exams and a number of other courses for different semesters on the official RTU site.

Step 1 – Go to the official website for RTU (rtu.ac.in).

Step 2 – There will be two options for entering the website. Cross that link

Step 3 – Click on “Results” under the examinations tab.

Step 4 – Fill in your class, roll number, name and the code provided.

Step 5 – Click on “Show Result” once you have filled in the correct details.

Step 6 – Download the results page and take a print out of the same for further reference.

About Rajasthan Technical University

The university was established by the government of Rajasthan in 2006 and it has 129 Engineering, 4 BArch, 41 MCA, 95 MBA, 44 MTech and 03 Hotel Management and Catering institutes.

