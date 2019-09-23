Rajasthan RSOS November exams schedule released, check now

RSOS November exams 2019: Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has released the date sheets of the Classes 10, 12 examinations. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the date sheet through the official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

The open school examinations will begin on November 7 for class 10 students and on December 4 for class 12 students.

The admit card will be available soon at the website- rsos.rajasthan.gov.in

RSOS 10th 12th admit card 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. rsos.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Every year, a lakh student appear in the Rajasthan board examinations that will commence in November. Last year, over 20 lakh students will appear in the Rajasthan board examinations that will commence in March.

About the Rajasthan Board

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (abbreviated BSER) is a board of education for school level education in the Rajasthan. RBSE is a state agency of the government of Rajasthan and has its headquarters in Ajmer. The Rajasthan State Open School is a branch of BSER and is located at the capital of the state, Jaipur.