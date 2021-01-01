Rajasthan RSOS Class 12 result released, here’s how to check

RSOS class 12 result 2020: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has declared the result for the class 12 exam. The students who have appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

The open school exam was conducted in March and May. those who appeared for the exam can follow these steps to download their results –

RSOS class 12 result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official notification, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter roll number and press submit

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print-out for further reference.

The result of the class 10 exam conducted for open school students has not been out and will be released soon.

About the Rajasthan Board

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (abbreviated BSER) is a board of education for school level education in the Rajasthan. RBSE is a state agency of the government of Rajasthan and has its headquarters in Ajmer. The Rajasthan State Open School is a branch of BSER and is located at the capital of the state, Jaipur.