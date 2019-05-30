Rajasthan RSOS class 12 results declared, how to check via websites

RSOS class 12 results 2019: Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has declared the results for class 12 on Thursday, May 30. The overall pass percentage stood at 34.85 per cent, an increase of 1.17 per cent from last year’s pass percentage. Over 20 lakh students appeared for the open school examinations, which were held from March 29 to April 26 this year.

Students can check their results on the official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSOS result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official notification, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter roll number and press submit

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer declared the results of class 12 Humanities stream examination on May 22 and the result for Science and Commerce streams on May 15. The pass percentage for Arts stream was 88% while for the Science and Commerce streams it was 92.88% and 91.46% respectively.

About the Rajasthan Board

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (abbreviated BSER) is a board of education for school level education in the Rajasthan. RBSE is a state agency of the government of Rajasthan and has its headquarters in Ajmer. The Rajasthan State Open School is a branch of BSER and is located at the capital of the state, Jaipur.