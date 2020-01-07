Rajasthan RSOS Class 10, 12 result declared: Meet toppers, steps to download marksheet

Rajasthan Open School result 2019: Check at rsosapp.rajasthan,gov.in (Representational image) Rajasthan Open School result 2019: Check at rsosapp.rajasthan,gov.in (Representational image)

Rajasthan RSOS result 2019: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS), Jaipur declared the result for the class 10 and class 12 board exams conducted in open or distance mode. The exams were held from October to November in 2019. Those who appeared for the exam can check their result at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

This year, Tribhuvan Sharma and Prakram Singh Shekhavat got the first position and among female candidates, Muskaan Pradeep Agarwal and Venus Bisnoi bagged top rank. The males got the Eklavya prize and the females bagged Meera award.

The results will be available at the official websites, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.result91.com, eductaion.rajasthan.gov.in and partner website, indiaresult.com.

Rajasthan RSOS result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link, ‘result oct-nov 2019 class 10/12’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will be declared on the dashboard, take a print out

The announcement was made by State Minister of Education, Govind Dostara on Twitter. He also congratulated and felicitated the top rank holding students.

Further, the RSOS provides the facility to apply for re-evaluation and re-totalling. To apply for the same, candidates have to fill the form available at the official website and submit along with an application fee. Candidates need to pay Rs 200 for each subject

