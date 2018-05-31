Rajasthan RSOS 12th result 2018 declared at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

RSOS 12th result 2018: The result of Class 12 is available at rsosapp.rajashtha.gov.in. (Representational image) RSOS 12th result 2018: The result of Class 12 is available at rsosapp.rajashtha.gov.in. (Representational image)

RSOS 12th result 2018: Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has announced the result of the Class 12 examination. RSOS conducted its Inter examination in March 2018. Students can check their result on the official website — rsosapp.rajashtha.gov.in. The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER), Ajmer has also declared the RBSE Result 2018 for Class 12 Science and Commerce examination 2018 at 6:15 pm on May 23. The Education Minister Vasudev Devnani had announced the overall pass percentage is 87.78 per cent with 91.09 per cent for commerce stream in the regular category. The Class 12 results are available at official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. In the government school regular category is 84.35 per cent and commerce is 90.39 per cent.

RSOS 12th result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the link possessing the name like, ‘Pareeksha Parinam’.

Step 3: You will then be redirected to a new webpage.

Step 4: click on the link possessing name such as, ‘RSOS 12th Result 2018’

Step 5: Enter all the required details like roll number genuinely and submit.

Step 6: Your result will be shown on the computer screen, save it and take a printout if needed.

RSOS 12th result 2018: About the Rajasthan Board

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (abbreviated BSER) is a board of education for school level education in the Rajasthan. RBSE is a state agency of the government of Rajasthan and has its headquarters in Ajmer. The Rajasthan State Open School is a branch of BSER and is located at the capital of the state, Jaipur.

