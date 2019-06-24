Rajasthan RSOS 10th result date and time released

RSOS 10th result: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) will announce the results of class 10 or matric examinations on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. “The result of RSOS class 10 examinations will be released tomorrow. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in,” said an officer from the board.

Advertising

The results will also be available at the official websites, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.result91.com, eductaion.rajasthan.gov.in and partner website, indiaresult.com.

Rajasthan RSOS 10th result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official, private websites

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Advertising

The RSOS had earlier declared RSOS class 12 result. The overall pass percentage stood at 34.85 per cent, an increase of 1.17 per cent from last year’s pass percentage. Last year Rajasthan Open school had announced the class 10 and class 12 results on the same date. The exams were conducted in May this year.

The Rajasthan State Open School conducts the class 10 and class 12 examinations twice a year.

Further, the RSOS provides the facility to apply for re-evaluation and re-totalling. To apply for the same, candidates have to fill the application form available at the official website and submit along with an application fee. Candidates need to pay Rs 200 for each subject.