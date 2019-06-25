Rajasthan RSOS 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Class 10 results to be declared today, websites to check

RSOS 10th Result 2019, Rajasthan State Open School 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) will announce the results of class 10 or matric examinations on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. The results will be declared today at 3 pm.

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted, “The results of Class 10 examination will be declared today in the afternoon.” Earlier speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from the board said, “The result of RSOS class 10 examinations will be released today at 3 pm. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.”

The results will also be available at the official websites, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.result91.com, education.rajasthan.gov.in and partner website, indiaresult.com.

Rajasthan RSOS 10th result: How to check

The results will be available on the websites soon after the declaration. To get results, the candidates need to visit the official, private websites. Click on the ‘download result link’. Enter registration number, roll number. Results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.