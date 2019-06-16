Rajasthan RSOS 10th result 2019 likely tomorrow

Rajasthan RSOS 10th result 2019: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) is likely to declare the result for class 10 or matric exams tomorrow – Jun 17 (Monday) at its official website, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. While the officials have yet to confirm the date, several reports claim that the result will be declared tomorrow.

The RSOS had earlier declared RSOS class 12 result. The overall pass percentage stood at 34.85 per cent, an increase of 1.17 per cent from last year’s pass percentage. Last year Rajasthan Open school had declared the class 10 and class 12 results on the same date. The exams were conducted in May-May, 2019.

The results will be available at the official websites, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.result91.com, eductaion.rajasthan.gov.in and partner website, indiaresult.com.

Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has declared the result of class 10 board exams on Monday, June 3, 2019. Over 11 lakh students appeared for the RBSE class 10 exams this year, which were conducted from March 14 to March 27. The pass percentage stands at 79.85 per cent while for Praveshika, it is 61.01 per cent.

While the BSER conducts the open school exams, the RSOS conducts the open school exams. Both class 10 and class 12 exams conducted by the Rajasthan State Open School are conducted twice a year.

Further, the RSOS provides the facility to apply for re-evaluation and re-totalling. To apply for the same, candidates have to fill the from available at the official website and submit along with an application fee. Candidates need to pay Rs 200 for each subject