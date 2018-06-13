Rajasthan RSOS 10th result 2018 declared at rsos.rajasthan.gov.in

RSOS 10th result 2018: Students who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website rsos.rajasthan.gov.in. RSOS 10th result 2018: Students who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website rsos.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSOS 10th result 2018: Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has announced the result of the Class 10 examination. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website rsos.rajasthan.gov.in. Apart from it, the results are available at indiaresults.com. This year, the examination was conducted in the month of February to March 2018.

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER), Ajmer has also declared the RBSE Class 10 result 2018 on June 11. A total of 79.86 per cent students have passed the exam of which, the pass percentage of girls is 79.95 and that of boys is 79.79. In the regular student category, 80.13 per cent passed while in the private category, the pass percentage is 14.55 per cent. The boys have scored 80.06 per cent in the regular category and 14.70 per cent in the private category. Among girls, regular category registers 79.95 per cent. In the Rajasthan Praveshika Pariksha, 62.51 per cent have passed.

RSOS 10th result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. rsos.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the link possessing the name like, ‘Pareeksha Parinam’

Step 3: You will then be redirected to a new webpage

Step 4: click on the link possessing name such as, ‘RSOS 10th Result 2018’

Step 5: Enter all the required details like roll number genuinely and submit

Step 6: Your result will be shown on the computer screen, save it and take a printout if needed.

About the Rajasthan Board

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (abbreviated BSER) is a board of education for school level education in the Rajasthan. RBSE is a state agency of the government of Rajasthan and has its headquarters in Ajmer. The Rajasthan State Open School is a branch of BSER and is located at the capital of the state, Jaipur.

