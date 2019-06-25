Rajasthan Open School RSOS 10th result 2019 today: When, where and how to check

Rajasthan RSOS 10th open result 2019: The Rajasthan State Open School, Jaipur will declare the result of class 10 board exams conducted in Open school mode today – June 15 (Tuesday). The result will be declared from Jaipur. The declaration is likely to be made through a press conference at 3 pm.

Students can access their score from the official websites, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.result91.com, and eductaion.rajasthan.gov.in. This is the result for the exams held in March-May. The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) exams are conducted twice a year.

Students need to download the RSOS 10th result from the official website. The print out will act as a provisional mark sheet. For open category candidates, the board released original mark sheets later.

In the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) class 10 result, the passing percentage the pass percentage stands at 79.85 per cent while for Praveshika, it is 61.01 per cent. The open school and regular exams are conducted by different schools.

About the Rajasthan Board

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (abbreviated BSER) is a board of education for school level education in the Rajasthan. RBSE is a state agency of the government of Rajasthan and has its headquarters in Ajmer. The Rajasthan State Open School is a branch of BSER and is located at the capital of the state, Jaipur.