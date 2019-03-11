Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th revised date sheet released, know dates

Toggle Menu
Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th date sheet: The students who had appeared in the examination can check the datesheet through the official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. The open school examinations will now be conducted from March 29.

.Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th date sheet: Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has released the revised datesheet of the Class 10, 12 examinations. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the datesheet through the official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

The open school examinations will now be conducted from March 29, 2019, which was earlier scheduled from March 28. The admit card for the open school examinations will be released on the official website shortly.

RSOS 10th 12th admit card 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. rsos.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Over 20 lakh students will appear in the Rajasthan board examinations that will commence in March. As many as nine lakh students in Class 12 and 11 lakh in Class 10 will be appearing for the Board of Secondary Education (BSER) exams. The Class 12 examination will begin from March 7, while the Class 10 examination from March 14, 2019. The practical examinations for both the Intermediate and Matric exams will be concluded by February 23, 2019.

About the Rajasthan Board

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (abbreviated BSER) is a board of education for school level education in the Rajasthan. RBSE is a state agency of the government of Rajasthan and has its headquarters in Ajmer. The Rajasthan State Open School is a branch of BSER and is located at the capital of the state, Jaipur.

