Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th results 2018 soon, how to check

RSOS 10th, 12th results 2018: Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) will declare the results of Class 10, 12 examinations soon. The students can check the results through the official website, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, once released. The open school examinations was conducted in the months of October and November 2018.

RSOS 10th 12th result 2018: How to check

Advertising

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. rsos.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the link possessing the name like, ‘Pareeksha Parinam’

Step 3: You will then be redirected to a new webpage

Advertising

Step 4: click on the link possessing name such as, ‘RSOS 10th, 12th Result 2018’

Step 5: Enter all the required details like roll number genuinely and submit

Step 6: Your result will be shown on the computer screen, save it and take a printout if needed.

About the Rajasthan Board

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (abbreviated BSER) is a board of education for school level education in the Rajasthan. RBSE is a state agency of the government of Rajasthan and has its headquarters in Ajmer. The Rajasthan State Open School is a branch of BSER and is located at the capital of the state, Jaipur.