Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th admit card released, download at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

RSOS admit card 2018: The Rajasthan State Open School, Jaipur has released the admit cards of both Class 10 and Class 12 examination. The students can download the same from its official website — rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. RSOS will conduct the examination of Class 10 between October 22 and November 28 while Class 12 exams will commence from October 22 and will conclude on December 3.

RSOS admit card 2018: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, under the admit card section, click on the below relevant link

Secondary (10th) Permission Letter Oct.-Nov., 2018

Senior Secondary (12th) Permission Letter Oct.-Nov., 2018

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your enrollment number or reference number and click on submit

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out

The RSOS admit carries important details like a candidate’s name, exam date, venue details. The candidate needs to check whether all information is correctly filled or not. In case there is a query, contact the team.

