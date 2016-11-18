Rajasthan RPSC Jr. Accountant, TRA re-exam 2013 answer key released, check how to download

Rajasthan RPSC Jr. Accountant, TRA re-exam 2013: The answer keys have been released online. Rajasthan RPSC Jr. Accountant, TRA re-exam 2013: The answer keys have been released online.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer keys of the Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant (TRA) Re-exam 2013, Papers one and two. The answer keys have been released online on the official website of the RPSC. Candidates can follow the steps given to check their results.

The exam was held in two batches on October 4, 2016. The result of the exam had been released on November 8, 2016 on the official website of the RPSC.

Steps to download the Rajasthan RPSC Jr Accountant and TRA 2013 Re-exam answer keys:

Log on to the official website of the RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the right hand side of the page under the column “What’s new”, click on the “18/11/2016 – Final answer key for Junior Accountant and TRA Re-exam – 2013 (Exam Date 04-10-2016) Paper I/PaperII”

A new page will open where the answers and the corresponding question numbers will be displayed in a PDF format. Check the answers and save a copy of the PDF to your computer. You may even take a print.

The result of one candidate had been withheld by the RPSC due to the use unfair means while writing the exam. The roll number of this candidate can be checked on the list by scrolling down to the bottom of the page where the result of this exam is displayed.

The RPSC has released the answer keys of other exams on its website as well such as the School Lecturer exam, Clerk exam and the Analyst cum Programmer exam. Candidates can log on to the same to view the answer keys.

