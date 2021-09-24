Rajasthan Royals and INSEAD launch joint online education programme on leadership

IPL team Rajasthan Royals and business school INSEAD have jointly launched a joint online programme on ‘Leadership and performance’. The registrations for the course will close on November 10, 2021.

The programme will be conducted by INSEAD faculty who will impart knowledge and share their experiences to help executives adapt to the challenges faced in the fast-paced digital era. Additionally, INSEAD coaches will provide one-on-one guidance to help emerging leaders chalk out a personalised leadership action plan.

The course will also see Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Sanju Samson and Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara deliver masterclasses on leadership through reflections into their experience at the highest level of competitive sport. With limited places available,

Jake Lush McCrum, CEO, Rajasthan Royals, spoke on the collaboration announcement, “ Our joint online education programme will provide a valuable opportunity to combine people’s passion for sport with their thirst for learning and development. We have a passion for talent development both on and off the field and I hope some of the individuals completing these courses will join the RR management team in the future.”

Sameer Hasija, Dean of Executive Education, INSEAD, said, “We are excited to partner with Rajasthan Royals to launch our joint online programme on ‘Leadership and Performance’. Cricket is a passion in the Indian subcontinent, and it is our pleasure to launch an online program that embodies the complexities of leadership, using cricket as a lens, in a rigorous and relevant way.”

Earlier this month, Rajasthan Royals had also set in motion India’s leading sports and sports-allied professional education platform, the Royals School of Business (RSB).