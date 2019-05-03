Rajasthan Board RBSE 5th result 2019 soon: How to check?

Rajasthan Board RBSE 5th Result 2019: Rajasthan State Education Board will declare the results of Class 5 examination by the second week of May. Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from Rajasthan Board said, “The results of Class 5 examination will be announced by May 12, 2019. The candidates can check the results through the official website- rajresults.nic.in, apart from it the results will be available at the private website- indiaresults.com.

The examinations were conducted in the districts of Dholpur, Nagaur, Dausa, and Karoli, Swaimadhopur, Goner, Jaisalmer, Sirohi, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur and Bundi.

RBSE 5th result 2019: Check the results of following districts

Class Vth (Dholpur) Exam Result 2018-19

Class Vth kuchamancity (Nagaur) Exam Result 2018-19

Class Vth Baswa (Dausa) Exam Result 2018-19

Class Vth (Karoli) Exam Result 2018-19

Class Vth (Swaimadhopur) Exam Result 2018-19

Class Vth (Goner) Exam Result 2018-19

Class Vth (Jaisalmer) Exam Result 2018-19

Class Vth (Sirohi) Exam Result 2018-19

Class Vth (Jodhpur) Exam Result 2018-19

Class Vth (Udaipur) Exam Result 2018-19

Class Vth (Pratapgarh) Exam Result 2018-19

Class Vth (Dungarpur) Exam Result 2018-19

Class Vth (Bundi) Exam Result 2018-19 .

Rajasthan 5th Board Exam Result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website

Step 2: Click on class V result tab

Step 3: Click on the Districts Institute of Education & Training (DIET) results link

Step 4: Enter your name and roll number

Step 5: Results will be appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The results of Class 10, Class 12 examinations are expected to be declared after May 20, as per reports. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in