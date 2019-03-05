Rajasthan RBSE 12th private candidates admit card released, steps to download

RBSE admit card 2019: The Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Rajasthan has released the admit card for students appearing for class 12 examinations. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Over 20 lakh students, from secondary and senior secondary, are likely to appear in the Rajasthan board examinations that will commence in March. As many as nine lakh students in Class 12 and 11 lakh in Class 10 will be appearing for the Board of Secondary Education (BSER) exams. The Class 12 examination will begin from March 7, while the Class 10 examination from March 14, 2019.

Rajasthan RBSE private candidates admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘private students roll number’ under ‘news updates’

Step 3: Click on the link, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter roll number, admit card will appear

Students appearing from regular mode can collect their admit card from their respective schools.