Maharashtra SSC, RBSE 10th, 12th: List of board exam results likely to release this week

RBSE 12th, Maharashtra SSC, Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC result 2020: List of board exam results to be announced this week. Representational image/ file RBSE 12th, Maharashtra SSC, Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC result 2020: List of board exam results to be announced this week. Representational image/ file

Rajasthan RBSE 12TH, Maharashtra SSC result 2020: Most of the boards including CBSE, CISCE, and several state boards have announced the results of classes 10 and 12. Yet, some boards are to make the declaration. Some of the major state boards for which results are still awaiting include Rajasthan Board or RBSE which will announce the class 12 Arts result by Friday, July 24. For several other boards including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Haryana — the dates of result declaration are not out yet. Here is a look at all those results which can be expected this week:

Rajasthan RBSE 12th Arts result: The Rajasthan School Education Board, RBSE will announce the class 12 Arts result by Friday, July 24. For RBSE class 10 results, students will have to wait a little longer. If reports are to be believed then these results will be announced sometime in the first week of August or towards the end of July. Students can check their results through the websites – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

Maharashtra SSC 10th result: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the result of class 10 board exams or SSC results by this week. The MSBSHSE Inter result 2020 has been declared on July 17 and going by past year trends, the SSC result is declared a week after the HSC result. Once declared, the result will be available at the websites- mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Haryana Class 12th result: After the Haryana Board, HBSE announced the result of class 10 exam, the board is likely to announce the result of class 12 exam this week. The official announcement is awaited. Students can check the result through the website- bseh.org.in

Kerala plus one result: Going by the media report, the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala may announce the result of plus one exam this week. The plus two results were announced on July 15. Once declared, the students can check the results through the website- keralaresults.nic.in.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd