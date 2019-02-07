Rajasthan RBSE exams: Over 20 lakh to appear, check admit card release date

Rajasthan RBSE exams: Over 20 lakh students will appear in the Rajasthan board examinations that will commence in March. As many as nine lakh students in Class 12 and 11 lakh in Class 10 will be appearing for the Board of Secondary Education (BSER) exams. The Class 12 examination will begin from March 7, while the Class 10 examination from March 14, 2019.

To prevent cheating, the Rajasthan Board has taken some preventive measures. Speaking to indianexpress.com, RBSE secretary Meghna Choudhary said, “The board has segregated the districts in sensitive, hypersensitive and less sensitive zones. Special administrative set up has been made for each zone. Eight districts have been marked hypersensitive, and the board will conduct 100 per cent videography in every examination centres in these districts.”

The board has also notified centres where cheating cases were earlier reported. There are 300 such centres in the state and each and every centre will be under CCTV surveillance. RBSE will install 300 CCTVs, and from next year every centre will be under CCTV surveillance,” Choudhary said.

The question papers will be circulated from the office of district treasury and police stations half-an-hour before the examinations,” she mentioned. The board has appointed nearly 37,000 teachers for the entire exam process. They will work as an invigilator and scrutineer, she said.

The admit card for the board examinations will be available a week before the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. “The students can collect their admit card from the respective schools. The admit card will be available till the beginning day of the examinations,” said Meghna Choudhary.

The practical examinations for both the Intermediate and Matric exams will be concluded by February 23, 2019.

Over 5 lakh candidates appeared for the High School exams in 2018. While 48,000 students appeared for the Commerce examination and 2.25 lakh students appeared for the science paper. The result was declared on May 24, and 87.78 per cent students cleared the examination successfully.