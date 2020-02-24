Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th admit card 2020 released, download now

RBSE Class 12th admit card 2020 released at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in RBSE Class 12th admit card 2020 released at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Class 12th admit card 2020: The Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Rajasthan has released the admit card for students appearing for class 12 or senior secondary examinations. The candidates can download the admit card through the website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The board class 12 examination is scheduled to be conducted from March 5 to April 3, 2020.

RBSE Class 12th admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number and roll number

Step 4: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

Over 20 lakh students appeared in the state board examinations last year. As many as nine lakh students in class 12 and 11 lakh in class 10 registered for the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) exams.

In the class 10 examination, a total of 79.85 per cent students cleared the test successfully in 2019. While the overall pass percentage of the science stream was recorded at 92.88 per cent, commerce registered 91.46 per cent pass percentage in the board examination.

About the Rajasthan Board

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (abbreviated BSER) is a board of education for school level education in the Rajasthan. RBSE is a state agency of the government of Rajasthan and has its headquarters in Ajmer.

