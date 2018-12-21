Rajasthan RBSE Class 12 exams from March 7, check datesheet

RBSE Class 12 exams 2019: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Class 12 board examinations from March 7 to April 2, 2019. The RBSE Intermediate examination will begin from Thursday, March 7 with English paper.

The Varishtha Upadhyay examination of RBSE will begin from March 7, and senior secondary exam of deaf and dumb will commence from Mach 9, 2019. Last year, the Class 10 examination began on March 15 while class 12 examination started on March 8.

Rajasthan RBSE Board exams: Last year datesheets

RBSE Class 10 exam 2018 datesheet

Thursday, March 15

English Compulsory (02)

Saturday, March 17

Hindi Compulsory (01)

Tuesday, March 20

Mathematics (09)

Thursday, March 22

Third language – Sanskrit (71), Urdu (72), Gujarati (73), Sindhi (74), Punjabi (75)

Saturday, March 24

Social Science (08)

Monday, March 26

Science

RBSE class 12 exam 2018 datesheet

March 8

English Compulsory

March 9

Computer Science / Informatics Practice / Multimedia Webtech

March 10

Hindi Compulsory

March 12

Political Science / Statistics / Physics

March 13

Social Science / Agriculture / Geology

March 14

Geography

March 15

Physical education

March 16

History / Commercial Studies / Chemistry

March 17

Public Administration

March 20

English literature

March 21

Economics / Biology / English / Shorthand

March 22

Vocal Music / Instrumental Music

March 23

Mathematics / Typing Test (Hindi)

March 24

Psychology

March 26

Philosophy

March 27

Hindi Literature / Urdu Literature / Sindhi Literature / Gujarati Literature / Punjabi Literature / Rajasthani Literature / Farsi / Prakrit Langauge / Typing Test (English)

March 28

Painting

March 31

Home science

April 2

Sanskrit Literature

Over 5 lakh candidates appeared for the High School exams in 2018. While 48,000 students appeared for the Commerce examination and 2.25 lakh students appeared for Science paper. The result was declared on May 24, and 87.78 per cent students cleared the examination successfully.