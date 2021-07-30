scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 30, 2021
Must Read
Live now

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared today

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2021, BSER Ajmer Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Once declared, students can check their results on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: July 30, 2021 1:42:54 pm
rbse, rbse 10th result, rbse 10th result 2021, rbse result, bser 10th result 2021, bser 10th result, rajasthan board 10th result 2021, rajasthan board result 2021, rbse 10th result 2021 live, rbse 10th result 2021 link, sarkari result, bser 10th result 2021, rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, bser, rbse result, rbse result 2021, rbse ajmer result, rajasthan board ajmer 10th result 2021, rajasthan board ajmer result 2021RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Once released, students can check their results on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will declare the result of class 10 examinations, 2021 today at 4 pm. Once released, students can check their results on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Students need to keep their admit card handy to be able to check scores.

BSER secondary (class 10) exams were cancelled in the state this year due to the second wave of the COVID-19. The exams were earlier scheduled to begin on April 18, 2021 but were later postponed and eventually cancelled keeping in view the safety and health of students and teachers.

Later in June, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the marking scheme for class 10 results. According to the announcement, the results will be prepared on the basis of evaluation criteria similar to the one being used by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

In 2020, Rajasthan Board was among the few boards which declared the result based on all the exams. While most of the state boards cancelled their exams, RBSE had held the pending papers amid tight security. Last year, out of 11.52 lakh students, 9.29 lakh have cleared the Rajasthan Board class 10 examination. The pass percentage of the RBSE class 10 result was 80.63 per cent

Live Blog

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 results 2021 LIVE updates: Check results at  rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in,

13:42 (IST)30 Jul 2021
Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 results will declared today

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the class 10 results 2021 today at 4 pm. 

RBSE Class 10 result will be prepared based on marks in classes 9 and 10. File

RBSE Class 10 results will be prepared based on marks in classes 9 and 10. Marks obtained by a student in class 9 will have 25 per cent weightage while class 10 marks will have 10 per cent weightage. Private students and those who had applied for supplementary exams will have to take the exams whenever the situation becomes conducive.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd