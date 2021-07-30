RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared today

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Once released, students can check their results on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will declare the result of class 10 examinations, 2021 today at 4 pm. Once released, students can check their results on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Students need to keep their admit card handy to be able to check scores.

BSER secondary (class 10) exams were cancelled in the state this year due to the second wave of the COVID-19. The exams were earlier scheduled to begin on April 18, 2021 but were later postponed and eventually cancelled keeping in view the safety and health of students and teachers.

Later in June, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the marking scheme for class 10 results. According to the announcement, the results will be prepared on the basis of evaluation criteria similar to the one being used by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

In 2020, Rajasthan Board was among the few boards which declared the result based on all the exams. While most of the state boards cancelled their exams, RBSE had held the pending papers amid tight security. Last year, out of 11.52 lakh students, 9.29 lakh have cleared the Rajasthan Board class 10 examination. The pass percentage of the RBSE class 10 result was 80.63 per cent