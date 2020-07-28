Rajasthan RBSE Class 10th result 2020: How to check result at 4 pm

RBSE Class 10th result 2020: Check result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh RBSE Class 10th result 2020: Check result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10th result 2020: Over 11.79 lakh (11,79,830) students who appeared in the RBSE secondary, class 10 exam this year will get their result on Tuesday, July 28. The result will be available at the website at 4 pm. Once declared, students can visit the board’s official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in to check their results.

The ongoing board exams in March were postponed due to COVID-19 induced lockdown. The remaining papers on Social Science and Maths were later held in June under proper social distancing guidelines.

The class 10 result is quite important for students who will take admission for class 12. Though the students will not get their hard copy of the mark sheets as the schools are closed due to COVID-19 pandemic, but they can download the provisional mark sheet from the website. The mark sheet can be used for offline/ online admission in schools.

BSER class 10 result 2020: How to check via websites

Step 1: Visit the official websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘result link’

Step 3: Log-in using credentials given in admit card

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

RBSE 10th result 2020: How to check on phone

To check the result on phone, students will have to type RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>roll number and send it to 56263

Students can also get their result at indianexpress.com by registering their roll number, full name, mobile number and mail id.

To clear the RBSE class 10 exams, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. For subjects having different theoretical and practical aspects, students will have to clear both the exams separately.

In the previous term, the pass percentage of class 10 recorded at 79.85 per cent. The girls had outperformed the boys, securing a pass per cent of 80.35. The passing per cent of boys was recorded at 79.45.

The board had earlier declared the class 12 results for Arts, Commerce and the Science streams. The pass percentage in Humanities was 90.70 per cent, Commerce- 94.49 per cent, Science- 91.66 per cent.

