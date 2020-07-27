Rajasthan RBSE class 10 results 2020: Date and Time

The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education will declare the state class 10 results at 4 pm on July 28. (Representational Image) The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education will declare the state class 10 results at 4 pm on July 28. (Representational Image)

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020 Date and Time: The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the state class 10 results at 4 pm on July 28. State education minister Govind Singh Dotasra confirmed this development on Twitter.

The exams were initially scheduled to be held in the month of March, starting from 14 till 27. However, the exams were postponed midway due to Covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The remaining subjects were later conducted in June under proper social distancing guidelines.

कल दिनांक 28 जुलाई 2020 को दोपहर 4 बजे राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की कक्षा 10 का रिजल्ट जारी किया जायेगा।@rajeduofficial — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 27, 2020

Once declared, students can visit board’s official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in to check their results. A total of 11,79,830 students had appeared in the class 10 exams and due to high influx, students might face difficulties in accessing their scorecard on the websites mentioned above.

In that case, a candidate can get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com for the same. In order to complete the registration one needs to fill the box below.

To clear the exams, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. For subjects having different theoretical and practical aspects, students will have to clear both the exams separately.

Around 11 lakh students had appeared in the RBSE class 10 exams last year and the board had recorded 79.85 passing per cent. The girls had outperformed the boys, securing a pass per cent of 80.35. The passing per cent of boys was recorded at 79.45.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd