Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5, 8, 10 and 12 exams postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak: RBSE postpones class 10, 12, 5 and 8 board examinations. Representational image/ file Coronavirus outbreak: RBSE postpones class 10, 12, 5 and 8 board examinations. Representational image/ file

Coronavirus outbreak: In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has postponed the board examinations. Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said that the class 5, 8, 10 and 12 board examinations have been postponed till further orders.

Earlier, the state government has directed to shut examinations in all schools and colleges. CM Ashok Gehlot issued directions that parent-teacher meetings be stopped and the admission process should do away with the presence of parents and their children. Moreover, private and public libraries are to be shut till March 31.

कोरोना महामारी को देखते हुए माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की 10वीं व 12वीं की परीक्षाएं एवं 5th , 8th की परीक्षाएं आगामी आदेश तक स्थगित pic.twitter.com/fQHwBP5cNL — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) March 19, 2020

The University of Rajasthan too deferred all undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) examinations. The varsity will notify the revised dates of the examinations after re-assessment of the situations.

“Due to coronavirus, the varsity has postponed examinations scheduled to be held from March 19 (11 am) to March 31. The varsity will notify the dates soon, the candidates are advised to visit the website- uniraj.ac.in,” read the varsity notification.

This week, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have postponed the class 10, 12 board examinations scheduled till March 31. The National Testing Agency has also put on hold the JEE Main scheduled on April 5, 7, 8 and 9, 2020.

