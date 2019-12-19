Rajasthan RBSE 10th, 12th exams 2020: Date and time

RBSE exams 2020: The date sheet will be released by December 25, 2019. File Photo RBSE exams 2020: The date sheet will be released by December 25, 2019. File Photo

RBSE exams 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the date sheets for the class 10, 12 exams by Wednesday, December 25, 2019. “The schedule for the class 10, 12 board examination will be released by Wednesday, December 25, 2019. The entire date sheet will be available at the website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in,” the official mentioned.

The board examination is expected to begin from March 13, 2019, the official said. Last year, the class 10 examination commenced from March 14, while the class 12 examination from March 7, 2019.

Over 20 lakh students appeared in the Rajasthan board examinations last year. As many as nine lakh students in Class 12 and 11 lakh in Class 10 appeared for the Board of Secondary Education (BSER) exams.

In the class 10 examination, a total of 79.85 per cent students cleared the examination successfully. While the overall pass percentage of the science stream was recorded at 92.88 per cent, commerce registered 91.46 per cent pass percentage in the board examination.

Rajasthan RBSE Board exams: Last year date sheets

RBSE Class 10 exam 2019 datesheet

March 14

English Compulsory (02)

March 17

Hindi Compulsory (01)

March 20

Mathematics (09)

March 22

Third language – Sanskrit (71), Urdu (72), Gujarati (73), Sindhi (74), Punjabi (75)

March 24

Social Science (08)

March 26

Science

RBSE class 12 exam 2018 datesheet

March 8

English Compulsory

March 9

Computer Science / Informatics Practice / Multimedia Webtech

March 10

Hindi Compulsory

March 12

Political Science / Statistics / Physics

March 13

Social Science / Agriculture / Geology

March 14

Geography

March 15

Physical education

March 16

History / Commercial Studies / Chemistry

March 17

Public Administration

March 20

English literature

March 21

Economics / Biology / English / Shorthand

March 22

Vocal Music / Instrumental Music

March 23

Mathematics / Typing Test (Hindi)

March 24

Psychology

March 26

Philosophy

March 27

Hindi Literature / Urdu Literature / Sindhi Literature / Gujarati Literature / Punjabi Literature / Rajasthani Literature / Farsi / Prakrit Langauge / Typing Test (English)

March 28

Painting

March 31

Home science

April 2

Sanskrit Literature

About the Rajasthan Board

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (abbreviated BSER) is a board of education for school level education in the Rajasthan. RBSE is a state agency of the government of Rajasthan and has its headquarters in Ajmer. The Rajasthan State Open School is a branch of BSER and is located at the capital of the state, Jaipur.

