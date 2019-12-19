Rajasthan RBSE 10th, 12th exams 2020: Date and time

RBSE exams 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the date sheets for the class 10, 12 exams by Wednesday, December 25, 2019. “The schedule for the class 10, 12 board examination will be released by Wednesday, December 25, 2019. The entire date sheet will be available at the website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in,” the official mentioned.
The board examination is expected to begin from March 13, 2019, the official said. Last year, the class 10 examination commenced from March 14, while the class 12 examination from March 7, 2019.
Over 20 lakh students appeared in the Rajasthan board examinations last year. As many as nine lakh students in Class 12 and 11 lakh in Class 10 appeared for the Board of Secondary Education (BSER) exams.
In the class 10 examination, a total of 79.85 per cent students cleared the examination successfully. While the overall pass percentage of the science stream was recorded at 92.88 per cent, commerce registered 91.46 per cent pass percentage in the board examination.
Rajasthan RBSE Board exams: Last year date sheets
RBSE Class 10 exam 2019 datesheet
March 14
English Compulsory (02)
March 17
Hindi Compulsory (01)
March 20
Mathematics (09)
March 22
Third language – Sanskrit (71), Urdu (72), Gujarati (73), Sindhi (74), Punjabi (75)
March 24
Social Science (08)
March 26
Science
RBSE class 12 exam 2018 datesheet
March 8
English Compulsory
March 9
Computer Science / Informatics Practice / Multimedia Webtech
March 10
Hindi Compulsory
March 12
Political Science / Statistics / Physics
March 13
Social Science / Agriculture / Geology
March 14
Geography
March 15
Physical education
March 16
History / Commercial Studies / Chemistry
March 17
Public Administration
March 20
English literature
March 21
Economics / Biology / English / Shorthand
March 22
Vocal Music / Instrumental Music
March 23
Mathematics / Typing Test (Hindi)
March 24
Psychology
March 26
Philosophy
March 27
Hindi Literature / Urdu Literature / Sindhi Literature / Gujarati Literature / Punjabi Literature / Rajasthani Literature / Farsi / Prakrit Langauge / Typing Test (English)
March 28
Painting
March 31
Home science
April 2
Sanskrit Literature
About the Rajasthan Board
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (abbreviated BSER) is a board of education for school level education in the Rajasthan. RBSE is a state agency of the government of Rajasthan and has its headquarters in Ajmer. The Rajasthan State Open School is a branch of BSER and is located at the capital of the state, Jaipur.
