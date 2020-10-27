Rajasthan RBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2021 registration begins, syllabus slashed by 40%

Rajasthan Board exam 2021 to be held on reduced syllabus. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representational)

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has invited applications for the classes 10 and 12 board exams 2021. The application process will be closed on November 30. The fee payment window will remain open till December 3. If students are sending money to the nodal centre instead of submitting through a bank, the deadline will be extended till December 7.

The entire process will be done online. Schools will have to collect the forms filled by candidates and submit them to the board before the deadline. Students will have to pay Rs 100 per practical subject. For regular students, the fee is Rs 600 and for open school students, it is Rs 650.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Board has reduced the syllabus for upcoming exams from class 9 to 12 by 40 per cent due to the coronavirus pandemic. The schools have been shut since mid-March which has caused a loss of instructional hours. Classes have been held online since the lockdown. Schools are now re-opening gradually amid COVID-19 precautions. The updated curriculum is uploaded on the official website.

The rest of the rules remain the same for the board exams. The exams started in March last year. The date sheet has not been released so far for the board exams. About 20 lakh students appear for Rajasthan Board exams of which around 9 lakh are from class 12 and 11 in class 10, every year. To pass the exams, students need to obtain 33 per cent marks.

The pass percentage of the RBSE class 10 result has reached 80.63 per cent, a slight increase from 79.85 per cent in 2019. In class 12 results, the pass percentage was at 94.49 per cent for commerce, 91,66 per cent for science, and 90.70 per cent students cleared the exam in the arts stream.

