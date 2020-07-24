RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020: Where and how to check marks

RBSE Class 10 result 2020: Check result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file RBSE Class 10 result 2020: Check result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020 Date and Time: The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to declare class 10 results by the next week. As per the latest confirmation from the board, the result of the secondary exam will be announced by July-end. If delayed, the RBSE class 10 result will be declared in the first week of August.

The board exams were held in March but RBSE was forced to postpone it midway due to Covid-19 outbreak. The exams for the remaining subjects were later conducted in June under proper social distancing guidelines.

To clear the RBSE class 10 exams, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. For subjects having different theoretical and practical aspects, students will have to clear both the exams separately.

RBSE Class 10th result 2020: Websites to check results

Once declared, students can visit the board’s official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in to check their results. Students can also get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com for the same. In order to complete the registration, one needs to fill the box below.

Around 11 lakh students had appeared in the RBSE class 10 exams last year and the board had recorded 79.85 passing per cent. The girls had outperformed the boys, securing a pass per cent of 80.35. The passing per cent of boys was recorded at 79.45.

