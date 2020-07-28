Rajasthan RBSE BSER Class 10th Result 2020: When and where to check

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020: Check results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020: Check results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020: The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the state class 10 results at 4 pm on July 28. The exams for the same were held in March, however, it was postponed midway due to the steep rise in the coronavirus cases across the country. Exams for the pending subjects were later conducted in June under proper COVID-19 guidelines.

To clear the exams, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. For subjects having different theoretical and practical aspects, students will have to clear both the exams separately.

RBSE 10th result 2020: Websites to check

Once declared, students can visit the board’s official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in to check their results.

As per the data released by RBSE, a total of 11,79,830 students appeared in the class 10 exams this year. With the staggering number of candidates waiting for their results, students may face technical issues while looking for their scorecard on the websites mentioned above.

Around 11 lakh students had appeared in the RBSE class 10 exams last year and the board had recorded 79.85 passing per cent. The girls had outperformed the boys, securing a pass per cent of 80.35. The passing per cent of boys was recorded at 79.45.

